A plea for goodbye, an intruder, and Meyiwa death

Kelly Khumalo’s mother did not want Senzo Meyiwa and his friends to leave on the night of the fatal shooting without saying goodbye to her, according to eyewitness Mthokozisi Twala.

Twala was testifying at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday after the murder trial resumed on Tuesday following a six-month postponement.

Moments after Khumalo’s mother’s request, Twala noticed an intruder, he told the courtroom.

These are the events that unfolded on the night that Meyiwa was gunned down at his then girlfriend’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg on October 26 2014.

According to Twala, the former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana skipper wrestled and fought hard with the first intruder before a shot rang out.

During his testimony, Twala told the court that “the firearm was quick”, and moments later a shot went off.

According to him, the shooting happened in the kitchen close to a sink, but he told the court that he did not see who pulled the trigger.

“Senzo was still alive when we placed the towel on his chest and he was gasping for air. Kelly was driving the car that took him to the hospital,” said Twala.

Twala is the second eyewitness to testify after another friend of Meyiwa, Tumelo Madlala, took the stand in 2022.

Five men are on trial for the murder of Meyiwa and they have pleaded not guilty to the charge, saying they have been framed.

