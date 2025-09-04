Aaron Motsoaledi has successful eye operation at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has undergone a successful eye surgery on Thursday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s St John Eye Care Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto.

This was revealed by National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

“The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has today (Thursday, 04 September) undergone a successful eye surgery led by a team of mainly young medical professionals at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s St John Eye Clinic in Gauteng.

Public urged to use facility

“St John Eye Clinic is one of the government’s eye clinics which provide treatment for various eye conditions. These include retinal issues, glaucoma, and corneal problems. Minister Motsoaledi urges members of the public to go for regular eye tests to maintain eye health. Also …early detection of serious eye diseases like cataracts and glaucoma with potential to cause preventable loss of vision or blindness,” said Mohale.

“The department has been collaborating with Transnet to improve access to eye care services through Phelophepa Healthcare Train, which travels across the country, offering a range of free eye tests and affordable glasses amongst other health services.

“This is part of taking health services to the people programme, which is crucial for the

country to achieve Universal Health Coverage to ensure equitable access to quality

healthcare, reduce health inequalities and improve population health outcomes.”

Earlier, Mohale said the department wished Motsoaledi a successful eye operation at the St John Eye Care Centre.

Mohale said Motsoaledi has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation. And he has been placed on the waiting list since last year.

“St John Eye Care Centre is a public health facility that specialises in eye examinations. It offers high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without facing financial hardship,” said Mohale.

NHI Act

Meanwhile, Sunday World reported earlier that Motsoaledi has been conducting countrywide roadshows and engagements. He uses them to address concerns and unpack the benefits of the National Health insurance (NHI) Act. And his target is the entire population, including ordinary citizens who rely only on the public health system.

The NHI Act is a legislative reform meant to achieve universal health coverage for all South Africans.

During the NHI roadshows and engagements, Motsoaledi dispels any myths and misinformation about this legislative reform. NHI is part of the country’s transformative agenda to address the existing disparities in the current fragmented health system”.

According to Motsoaledi, his stakeholder engagement programme involves ordinary people. Also healthcare providers, health professionals, faith-based organisations and traditional leaders. Young people who stand to benefit most from the phased implementation of the NHI Act as well.

