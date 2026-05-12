‘Aaron Motsoaledi’s convoy mowed down mother, kids in horror N1 crash’

The official vehicle transporting Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi was involved in a devastating collision on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo after a woman and her two children allegedly ran across the highway moments after the father of the family had been killed in a separate crash involving an off-duty police officer.

In a dramatic sequence of events now under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed on Tuesday that two separate culpable homicide cases have been opened following the tragedy that unfolded on Saturday, May 9.

According to SAPS, the first incident allegedly involved an off-duty police officer who struck and killed a man on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo.

Police said the man’s wife then allegedly attempted to cross the busy highway with her two children, including a baby strapped to her back, in an effort to reach the scene where her husband had died.

“It is further alleged that while crossing the road, the woman and her children were involved in a collision with the minister’s official vehicle,” SAPS spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said in a statement.

“Tragically, the mother and baby succumbed to their injuries,” said Mathe.

The official state vehicle carrying Motsoaledi was being driven by a member attached to the Protection Security Services unit at the time of the collision.

Motsoaledi and his aides remained on scene

SAPS said Motsoaledi, his driver and close protector stopped immediately after the crash and remained at the scene until emergency personnel and police arrived.

“In line with standard protocol, the minister’s close protector and the driver immediately stopped at the scene together with the minister and remained there until police and emergency medical services arrived,” said Mathe.

Police confirmed that statements had been obtained from those present at the scene as investigators attempt to piece together the exact circumstances surrounding both fatal incidents.

Because both drivers involved are SAPS members, Ipid has now taken over the investigation.

The police extended condolences to the bereaved family as investigations continue into what appears to be a night of cascading catastrophe on one of South Africa’s busiest highways.

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