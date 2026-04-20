AbaThembu king backs Malema after sentencing, slams premier’s defamation case

AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Zwelibanzi Dalindyebo has slammed Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s threat to sue EFF leader Julius Malema over Fort Hare University degree claims while publicly backing him after his five-year jail sentence.

Dalindyebo, in a statement, accused Mabuyane of dodging accountability after the premier said he will sue Malema for saying he had “stolen” a master’s degree from the university.

“Let it be stated without ambiguity that the people of South Africa are not fools, and they will not be misled by carefully constructed denials that avoid the central issues under public discussion,” Dalindyebo said.

Mabuyane told Sunday World on Thursday that he takes exception to Malema’s repeated attacks based “on lies” and is taking legal action to end the “vitriol”.

“For the record, Premier Mabuyane wants to reiterate, once again, that he does not hold a master’s degree from the University of Fort Hare,” said spokesperson Sonwabo Mbananga.

“Mr Malema has just been convicted and sentenced to direct imprisonment by a court of law for his reckless behaviour of discharging a firearm in public.

“His focus should be more on showing remorse to the South African public for his egregious behaviour, because as a public representative he has failed to respect the rule of law.”

Support for EFF leader Malema

Dalindyebo said he previously opened a formal case “relating to matters connected to the conduct of the premier”.

“At the time, I was informed that the matter had been escalated to the then-acting provincial commissioner of the SAPS [SA Police Service]. To this day, the outcome of that process remains unclear.

“The matter at hand is not political theatre. It is a question of public integrity, institutional trust, and equal accountability before the law. South Africans deserve leaders whose records can withstand scrutiny without evasion or contradiction.”

He added that what has been raised by Malema should not be treated as an “isolated or occasional political intervention”.

“The absence of clear public records showing formal disciplinary action by the province in relation to the University of Fort Hare matter only strengthens public questions about consistency and institutional response.”

Dalindyebo, who lost his EFF membership last year after visiting Israel, said he still supported Malema and remained a party member because Malema had stood by him during his time in jail.

Demand for retraction of statement

ANC Eastern Cape spokesperson Yanga Zicina said the “continuous attacks by Malema on the ANC are indicative of the deepening desperation for votes”.

“His cult movement has failed to convince the electorate of their policies; they have nothing to offer except continuous insults to the intelligence of the people of this province and attacks on their leadership,” Zicina said.

“Malema’s outbursts are irresponsible, dangerous, and illustrative of an immature leader with no comprehension of the consequence of his public conduct.”

Mabuyane’s lawyers demand that Malema issue a full and unconditional public retraction of his statements by April 21, 2026, or face legal action.

Malema, who was recently sentenced to five years after being found guilty of firing a rifle into the air at the EFF’s 2018 birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, told Mabuyane to “bring it on”.

The EFF leader has vowed to appeal the five-year sentence.

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