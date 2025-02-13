Abducted nine-year-old East London girl reunited with family

A 9-year-old girl who was kidnapped in East London, Eastern Cape, has been reunited with her family.

This follows the arrest of three unnamed foreign nationals who are suspected of abducting her from Dreamland Primary School in Buffalo Flats last Tuesday.

According to the police, the victim was accosted by three unidentified suspects last week while she was returning home from school in Buffalo Flats.

They took her to an unknown place in a silver-grey Toyota Corolla.

However, following a comprehensive Hawks investigation, the suspects dropped the young girl off in the early hours of Wednesday near the Inyibiba police station.

The three suspects, who range in age from 20 to 67, have been taken into custody following a comprehensive investigation by the Hawks.

The three appeared before the East London Magistrate’s Court and were remanded in custody pending the contents of their bail, according to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana.

Suspects remanded in custody

“All three suspects were positively linked with the aforesaid kidnapping. Due to the pressure exerted by the joint team, this resulted in the victim being released by the suspects in the early hours of Wednesday, unharmed, near Inyibiba police station.

“The matter was remanded to February 19 for a formal bail application, and they are still in custody, and more arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” said Mhlakuvana.

Major-General Obed Ngwenya, the Hawks’ provincial commander, praised the combined team for capturing the suspects and returning the minor unharmed.

Oscar Mabuyane, the premier of the Eastern Cape, stated that the kidnapping shocked the entire province.

“We are grateful for the progress made in this distressing case. We applaud the Hawks for their dedication and perseverance in solving this case, and we look forward to seeing justice being served,” said Mabuyane.

“This breakthrough serves as a testament to the effectiveness of our law enforcement agencies and the importance of collaboration between government, law enforcement, and the community.”

