Abdul Khoza’s acting skills on The Wife sees fans left in awe

Johannesburg- The Wife has again left many fans in awe.

Abdul is this week’s favourite actor.

Fans cannot stop raving about his acting skills and say that he kills every role that’s given to him.

Khoza plays the role of Nqoba, one of the eight Zulu brothers.

Take a look at what some fans had to say about the character below on Twitter:

This guy @Abdul_Khoza aka Nqobizitha Zulu when he goes into character he makes sure he nails his part… 🔥🔥👌👌 #THEWIFESHOWMAX APPRECIATION POST 🙏🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/qerokpVnxJ — Ok_Sbalii (@Sisiipho_M) January 6, 2022

you are my last hope to kill those fat cats zakwa Majola coz u Nkosana is blind.cant even see Dlakadla is playing him,and since wen did The Zulu brothers need a side kick when they are each other's side kick?Nkosana should've just got info from Dlakadla only.#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/rZqCS1QBFo — #TheWifeStanAccount👰 (@tebogo_mzansi) January 6, 2022

Can we give this man a bells 🙌 #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/ZBDkR1vztB — Becxxa ✨ (@Thobash_M) January 6, 2022

Give this man a bells, noma nini noma kuphi he is killing it! @Abdul_Khoza #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/GYOJ2IurNw — SneshNozie (@SneshNozie) December 30, 2021

Ubhud'omdala is my favourite from the brothers but damn u Nqoba kills his role effortlessly he can act shame angfun'ukungasho🔥#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/X6cXNFQGft — 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐚 𝐘𝐚𝐤𝐨 𝐌𝐝𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐢 (@uthabowisdom) January 6, 2022

He's a loose canon but he gets things done #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/vrUWfoyryq — 💙ZAR💙 (@ZandyNk) January 6, 2022

Mina ngithi they should give Nqoba a chance to handle everything on his own kanye nje #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/2Z52gTYL1B — Zamathole. S (@Zamathole14) January 6, 2022

Can we give him his flowers,that ending scene.He is my face ,look at his face .When he spit , I knew eish is about to go down🔥🔥🔥 That talk with the ancestors& started shooting in the air Warning shots its game on please. now to wait until Thursday *sigh* #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/KY2AEslB0B — melody.chingwaru (@melching91) January 6, 2022

Nqoba is about to be the Nqosana we ordered and never received. #TheWifeShowmax — M. (@jmaree_) January 6, 2022

