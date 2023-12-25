About 200 babies born in Gauteng hospitals on Christmas Day

The MEC for health and wellness in Gauteng, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, on Monday congratulated parents of their newborn babies who were delivered at public health facilities across the province.

The babies were delivered between midnight and noon on Christmas Day.

Nkomo-Ralehoko paid a visit to the Sebokeng Regional Hospital where she presented the mothers of newborn babies with gifts and celebrated with them as they welcomed their bundles of joy.

“We have made a commitment as the Gauteng provincial government to ensure that our TISH [townships, informal settlements and hostels] communities are prioritised in all government programmes,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“These gift packs, which include essentials such as nappies, wipes, bum creams, soap and bathtub will go a long way in the first days to the months of the babies’ lives.”

The TISH strategy aims to ensure development and improvement in living conditions of communities that reside in these area.

Baragwanath leads the pack

Provincial academic hospitals delivered 41 babies with Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital accounting for 22 deliveries.

It was followed by the Steve Biko Academic Hospital with seven babies.

The province’s tertiary hospitals welcomed a total of 20 babies with the Thembisa Hospital accounting for 16 babies and the Kalafong Hospital welcoming four babies to the world.

Regional and district hospitals delivered 81 babies while community healthcare centres welcomed 49 babies.

“We would also like to urge parents to ensure that their bundles of joy are immunised at regular ages as set out in the road to healthcare booklet to protect them against diseases such as polio, tuberculosis, hepatitis, measles and meningitis,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“Immunisation is free at all public clinics and community healthcare centres in the province.”

The MEC also encouraged the mothers of newborn babies and infants aged between 0-24 months to continue breastfeeding.

The final update of the overall number of babies born for the entire day will be

release on Tuesday.

