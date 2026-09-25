Absa challenges claims of mass theft at Joburg 10km

Claims that about 100 runners had their phones stolen during the Absa RUN YOUR CITY JOBURG 10K on Heritage Day have been disputed by race organisers and police, who say only a small number of incidents were formally reported.

The organisers of the race, held in Johannesburg on Thursday, said two bag-slashing incidents were formally reported through the event’s Venue Operations Centre (VOC).

One incident occurred in the Batch D starting area, while another was reported at Water Point 2.

Both incidents were dealt with under the event’s safety and security protocols, which included private security, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The organisers said SAPS case numbers were issued for both incidents on the day.

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Dezroy Poole, event director of the RUN YOUR CITY Series, said the organisers were concerned about the incidents but had a responsibility to distinguish verified reports from claims circulating online.

“Any incident affecting one of our runners is one incident too many,” Poole said.

He added that information verified through the event’s VOC and SAPS did not support claims that more than 100 runners had been affected.

Race organisers said participants had been advised before and during the event to take precautions with their belongings. Runners were encouraged to use the secure tog bag facility, while event-issued drawstring bags carried the message “Wear Me in Front”.

Commentators also reminded participants to keep their bags in front of them and remain alert to their surroundings.

Police report one theft

Gauteng police have also addressed the social media claims, saying only one person had come forward after the event to report a theft.

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Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Johannesburg District police were aware of a social media post alleging that approximately 100 people had been targeted and had their cellphones stolen.

“According to the case reported, the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft are currently under investigation,” Sibeko said.

No arrests have been made.

Police have urged anyone who believes they were a victim of theft during the race to report the incident at their nearest police station.

Calls for caution

Both the organisers and police have urged the public to rely on verified information when discussing the alleged incidents.

Police warned that sharing unverified claims could create unnecessary alarm and confusion.

The organisers said they would continue working with security teams, JMPD and SAPS as any further information about the incidents emerges.