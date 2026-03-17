Absence of senior prosecutor leads to postponement of Mugabe son’s criminal case

The criminal proceedings involving the son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe have been postponed until next Tuesday.

Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, appeared briefly at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, where they had been expected to enter their pleas.

Mugabe and Matonhodze abandoned their bid for bail last week.

They are accused of allegedly shooting and wounding an employee at their Hyde Park residence in Johannesburg in February.

However, the absence of a senior prosecutor delayed the matter, preventing the case from proceeding as planned.

Mugabe and Matonhodze face a total of seven charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, obstructing the course of justice, violating the Immigration Act, theft, and pointing a firearm.

Following revelations that both accused are in South Africa illegally, it is understood that discussions between the defence and the state have led to a proposed plea agreement.

Gardener admitted to the hospital

It is expected that the accused will contest some charges while admitting guilt to others.

Mugabe’s legal representative, Sinenhlanhla Mnguni, indicated that negotiations were nearing completion.

“We are at the point of finalising the agreement. Unfortunately, the senior prosecutor was not available in court today.

“We remain hopeful that the plea discussions will be concluded when the matter resumes next week,” Mnguni said.

Mugabe and Matonhodze have been in police custody since February following a shooting incident at their residence in Hyde Park.

A 23-year-old gardener was injured in the shooting and admitted to the hospital.

Power outages at the court have repeatedly delayed previous court appearances.

READ MORE: Robert Mugabe’s son abandons bail as state reveals he’s in SA illegally

Court proceedings halted as power outage delays Mugabe son’s case

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