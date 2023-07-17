Absent lawyer for one of accused delays Deokaran’s murder trial

The murder trial of the late senior finance official at the Gauteng department of health and whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed due to the unavailability of a lawyer for one of the accused.

Six men who are accused of brutally killing Deokaran briefly appeared before the high court in Johannesburg on Monday and were told to return to court on August 7.

The defence also asked for a postponement in order to take further instructions from the accused.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, and Nhlangano Ndlovu, all believed to be from KwaZulu-Natal, are in the dock on charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Deokaran was killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, Johannesburg south in August 2021. She was gunned down after she flagged suspicious payments worth R850-million which were paid to shell companies and politicians.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.