Accelerating digital inclusion to improve police’s service delivery

In collaboration with Vodacom, the SA Police Service in the remote town of Noenieput in Northern Cape has built a base station.

The initiative will not only bring connectivity to improve emergency services but the lives of the residents and the community at large.

Noenieput is only home to 151 residents and the town’s police station services a widespread farming community.

The station, which was built five years ago, has improved the police’s service delivery as connectivity has been improved with Vodacom’s 5G network.

Evah Mthimunye, managing executive of Vodacom central region, said network connectivity is a vital part of everyday life, but many in remote areas remain excluded from its benefits.

“As part of our commitment to connecting everyone to a better future, we are implementing measures to extend our coverage into deep rural areas and accelerate digital inclusion,” said Mthimunye.

“In this case, our focus was helping the residents of Noenieput and local police connect more easily, enhancing the police’s ability to serve the local community and make a positive impact.”

Before 2017, Noenieput had very limited network connectivity, largely relying on a small patch of dune 7km away for cellphone reception. This posed a serious challenge for local police in providing adequate service delivery.

The collaboration has helped residents to be able to join the digital age and reap the benefits of connectivity, and communicating with family and friends far away is now significantly easier, bringing them closer to one another.

Many have also enjoyed discovering applications such as Facebook and Twitter and gaining access to convenient and affordable channels of communication, such as WhatsApp.

“In the five years since this project was launched, technology has become an even greater part of daily life,” added Mthimunye.

“Hearing from the residents how connectivity has brought opportunities for upliftment and inclusion motivates us to continue removing barriers to communicate and ensure nobody is left behind.”

