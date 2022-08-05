E-edition
Access to land still a stumbling block for women farmers

By Coceka Magubeni

Access to land for women farmers remains a key concern for the government, Deputy President David Mabuza said the launch of Female Farmer’s Dialogue.

Mabuza told the launch, held in Thaba Nchu in the Free State on Thursday, that the government has put emphasis on the need to support present and aspiring black women farmers and young girls in the agricultural and farming space.

“When women own the land, they make it productive. Families will be better fed, better educated and healthier. We have already commenced with the allocation of state-owned land to beneficiaries in need of agricultural land,” said Mabuza, adding that the government will continue to make resources available to support women farmers.

“We must therefore invest more in providing training, research, and technological innovation to support those who want to enter the agricultural sector.

“We must encourage young people to enroll in agriculture colleges and universities to acquire the necessary skills, we must do more to support black women farmers and young girls to capacitate them to unleash their potential.”

Mabuza said in terms of key infrastructure required for successful agriculture, the government will continue to assist with the provision of bulk water and irrigation infrastructure, as well as logistics and storage infrastructure.

