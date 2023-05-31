Acclaimed columnist Eusebius McKaiser’s death shocks nation

Tributes are pouring in following the sudden death of acclaimed columnist, broadcaster and print journalist Eusebius McKaiser, who died from a suspected epileptic seizure on Tuesday.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela expressed her devastation through her Twitter account. “How sad,” she wrote.

“What a monumental loss, rest in peace Eusebius McKaiser. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Eusebius Mckaiser.”

Former eNCA news anchor Shahan Ramkissoon described McKaiser as a brilliant man. “I had huge respect for his mind and analysis. It’s a sad day for the media and our democracy.” Politicians also shared their shock at the passing of McKaiser, with the EFF describing him as an activist who believed in social justice and for the rights of all human beings to be respected, particularly those of the most marginalised. The party said in a statement: “His passing is a loss regardless of where one lies on the political spectrum.” Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One South Africa, said McKaiser’s passing is a tragic and unexpected blow to the country. “Rest in peace McKaizer, my deepest condolences to the Mckaiser family and to all those who knew and worked with him. Eusebius was a passionate South African intellectual who pushed us all to think, to debate and to unlearn.” ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula also paid a tribute to the columnist, saying his untimely passing shocked him. “You were a necessary, clear and intellectual voice in our national discourse, your sharp mind will be missed,” wrote Mbalula.

Many other people also expressed their sadness and shared what a larger-than-life intellectual McKaiser was.

Meanwhile, 702 dedicated the 9am morning talk show, which McKaiser previously hosted, to the political commentator and revisited hard-hitting and lighthearted interviews he engaged in.

#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser

Thank you for some of the most insightful, thought-provoking, balanced, often infuriating, & yet always absorbing current affairs analyses I ever listened to on radio. #ThankYouEusebius pic.twitter.com/MjDUPxliUV — Dr Dumi Magadlela (@CoachDumi1) May 30, 2023

#YNews: Renowned broadcaster and political commentator, Eusebius McKaiser has been described as an intellectual giant with an incisive mind. The media giant reportedly succumbed to an epileptic seizure on Tuesday.#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser pic.twitter.com/rwxXIHDl9A — Y (@Yfm) May 31, 2023

What a mind ! What a thinker ! What a broadcaster! We are truly saddened by your passing @Eusebius . May you rest well. 💔😭 #RIPEusebiusMcKaiser 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/bdDZ9m52IO — Rebone-Mogau Wa Morena Seolwana (@Rebones) May 30, 2023

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.