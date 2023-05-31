Acclaimed columnist Eusebius McKaiser’s death shocks nation

Tributes are pouring in following the sudden death of acclaimed columnist, broadcaster and print journalist Eusebius McKaiser, who died from a suspected epileptic seizure on Tuesday.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela expressed her devastation through her Twitter account. “How sad,” she wrote.
“What a monumental loss, rest in peace Eusebius McKaiser. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Eusebius Mckaiser.”
Many other people also expressed their sadness and shared what a larger-than-life intellectual McKaiser was.
Meanwhile, 702 dedicated the 9am morning talk show, which McKaiser previously hosted, to the political commentator and revisited hard-hitting and lighthearted interviews he engaged in.
#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser
Thank you for some of the most insightful, thought-provoking, balanced, often infuriating, & yet always absorbing current affairs analyses I ever listened to on radio. #ThankYouEusebius pic.twitter.com/MjDUPxliUV
— Dr Dumi Magadlela (@CoachDumi1) May 30, 2023
#YNews: Renowned broadcaster and political commentator, Eusebius McKaiser has been described as an intellectual giant with an incisive mind.
The media giant reportedly succumbed to an epileptic seizure on Tuesday.#RIPEusebiusMcKaiser pic.twitter.com/rwxXIHDl9A
— Y (@Yfm) May 31, 2023
A Great Mind #RIPEusebius #RIPEusebiusMckaiser @Eusebius
— The Unique 1 (@LevyMakwala) May 31, 2023
What a mind ! What a thinker ! What a broadcaster! We are truly saddened by your passing @Eusebius . May you rest well. 💔😭 #RIPEusebiusMcKaiser 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/bdDZ9m52IO
— Rebone-Mogau Wa Morena Seolwana (@Rebones) May 30, 2023
