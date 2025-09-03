Accomplices who ‘placed’ Cyril Ramaphosa, Jacob Zuma images in urinals flee SA

The racism case involving a Sasolburg white businessman, Gert Janse van Rensburg, has been postponed to October 28.

This comes after the magistrate had a discussion with the lawyers of Van Rensburg that the matter should be postponed to next month.

Bastian van der Westhuizen fled to the US when the images of President Cyril Ramaphosa, former state president Jacob Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema, and the former chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma, placed in urinals at Vaal Park’s Bar With No Name in Sasolburg, Free State were publicised.

The intention was for white patrons of the drinking hole to piss on the pictures when they were drunk at the joint.

Fled country and settled in the US

On Tuesday, Van Rensburg was supposed to appear in court with his cohorts. However, the court had established that Van der Westhuizen and Jiovanni Cosmo fled the country to settle in the US. This happened after the images saga was brought to the spotlight in the case, which was brought to the Equality Court by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) in July.

A former employee at the bar, Lehlogonolo Mathabatha, lodged a complaint about the images. And the matter was escalated to the Equality Court.

On Tuesday, the presiding magistrate of the Equality Court sitting in Sasolburg had a discussion with the lawyers for Van Rensburg, Cosmo and the SAHRC. They reached an agreement that the case should be postponed to October 28. This to allow Van der Westhuizen to get the lawyer to represent him, as he was in the US.

The court concluded that the matter would proceed with their lawyers present. This was due to challenges to get Cosmo and Van der Westhuizen back into South Africa.

Speaking to Sunday World outside the court, Van Rensburg continued to maintain his innocence. He said that he was happy that the case would go on trial when they get back to court.

Reputation damaged

“As I stated before, this issue has damaged my reputation, and I want to clear my name. The lady who took this matter to SAHRC was not even working at my former business when those images were placed. You have written sh*t articles about me, and I want you to know that I am not happy at all. However, I will be able to talk after this case. And I hope you will have the courtesy to hear my side of the story,” said Van Rensburg, flanked by his lawyers.

He also said that Mathabatha had recruited the EFF members to come to court. However, he stated that she had dumped the red berets. And he claimed that she had now brought the ANC supporters to come and chant outside the court.

“This woman brought EFF members when the case started. But now they had dumped her, and she brought ANC people. Ask her what had happened to the EFF people whom she brought before. She had switched alliance because she is confused,” said Van Rensburg.

Mathabatha said that it was not Van Rensburg’s business to decide which political parties are coming to court.

Whistle-blower wants justice

“He must not talk nonsense because he is the one who is confused. It doesn’t matter who comes to court from political parties. I am waiting for the trial and I don’t have time to entertain him. Clearly this shows that he is scared that this matter is going to trial.

“Gert must just see how we will respond to this case, he must not come with nonsense. He knows that his bar had images of different politicians from various political parties in his toilets. Where patrons were urinating and making a mockery of our leaders. He is out of his mind to think that I am confused. He is the one who is confused,” said Mathabatha.

