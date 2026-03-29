Accountability must be applied fairly

Recent public discourse has focused on National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in relation to financial management failures. However, accountability cannot and must not be selective.

If we are serious about the rule of law, then all directors-general and heads of department across government must be held to the same standard – not just one individual.

Section 38 of the Public Finance Management Act of 1999 (PFMA) clearly outlines the responsibilities of accounting officers. It mandates effective, efficient and transparent financial management. It requires the implementation of proper internal controls, the prevention of unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure, and sound management of assets and liabilities.

The act is unambiguous: accounting officers bear direct responsibility for financial compliance and good governance within their departments.

Yet year after year, the Auditor-General reports reflect widespread irregular expenditure, weak internal controls, and poor consequence management across multiple departments. If Section 38 is consistently breached, then accountability must follow consistently.

South Africa cannot afford a system where laws are applied selectively. We need one law for everyone – applied fairly, firmly and without fear or favour.

Failure to enforce the PFMA across all departments undermines public trust and weakens the fight against corruption and maladministration.

Accountability must be systemic, not symbolic.

Tshepo Mhlongo, Orlando East

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