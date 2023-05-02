Accused back in the dock on charges of killing Senzo Meyiwa

The trial into the murder of football star Senzo Meyiwa resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Tuesday after the matter was postponed in November 2022.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus on the east of Johannesburg in October 2014.

Since the trial began, only three witnesses have testified including Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the forensic police officer who first processed the scene, Sergeant Mlungisi Mthethwa, the first police officer to arrive after the crime, and Tumelo Madlala, Meyiwa’s childhood friend who was one of the people present at Khumalo’s home on the fateful night.

The matter is set down to run until May 26 and will return in court again in June.

When the proceedings were postponed in November, a new lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, was put on record.

Two other accused, Mthobisi Ncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, also secured the services of new legal representatives.

One of the five accused, Bongani Ntanzi, was denied bail on Friday after he failed to provide exceptional circumstances in his application.

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela is expected to continue presiding over the matter even though his participation in the trial hangs by a thread.

This because the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Maumela after complaints were levelled against him and another judge, Mngqibisa-Thusi, for failing to deliver reserved judgments in the Gauteng division of the high court.

The JSC has since asked Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to appoint a judicial conduct tribunal to investigate the complaints.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author