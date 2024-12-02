Accused match description, says Meyiwa murder cop

The defence counsel for accused number three, Mthobisi Ncube, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Charles Mnisi, has ended his cross-examination on the lead investigator, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

Mnisi wrapped up his cross-examination before the Pretoria High Court, making a way for the new lawyer to throw questions at Gininda.

Gininda maintained during Mnisi’s cross-examination that the accused individuals in the case are the ones described in the statements.

When questioned about the first intruder who entered Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s Vosloorus home in 2014, Gininda stated that witnesses claimed the first suspect was armed and spoke isiZulu.

Pictures match description

“When you look at the statement of Longwe and Madlala, they describe a 38 special. Others did indicate that they were not trained in terms of firearms,” Gininda said.

“It is also said that the gun-carrying intruder had a revolver. What also came out during the description is that he spoke in Isizulu, and that was established when he asked for money and cellphones.”

Referring to Gininda’s statement, Mnisi said the brigadier stated that the pictures matched the description of the gun-totting intruder.

He asked that Gininda take the court to the pictures that he was referring to.

Gininda responded: “It’s important to place on record that this is a statement that was filed for the warrant of arrests for all the accused, and it was a summary of the investigation that we had done at the time.”

He further said the investigation led them to believe that accused number three was the gun-wielding intruder.

He said: “The gun-wielding intruder was first described as short, and you find that across all the statements.

“Secondly, that he had dreadlocks; thirdly, some of the witnesses describe him as having big eyes; others said he had a gold tooth; some gave a description of the complexion as dark, shiny skin; they also describe the length of the dreadlocks.”

Gininda said in Exhibit J, the description of a dark brown complexion matches.

Grilling continues on Tuesday

“What is important first is the date of the 26th of October, and this was when the picture was taken.

“He is much lighter now, but if you look at this picture, then you cannot distance that description.”

You can also see in this picture that the person next to accused three is accused five, he added.

“It was also confirmed that accused three was in Vosloorus, the vicinity of this incident.”

Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, representing accused four in the case, is scheduled to begin his cross-examination on Tuesday.

