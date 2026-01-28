ACM leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng dishes out ‘guaranteed jobs’ to potential voters

Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has hit the ground running ahead of the 2026 local government elections, daring potential voters to believe that what he offers are not promises, but guarantees.

Motsoeneng, leader of the African Content Movement (ACM), was addressing hundreds of party branch leaders in Phutaditjhaba, outside Qwaqwa in the Free State, over the weekend. The gathering doubled as a mobilisation drive and a message-setting exercise, with jobs at its centre.

“Tell them that Hlaudi Motsoeneng is not promising you. He is saying he will create many jobs,” he told supporters to loud applause.

No tall order for polarising political figure

“Creating jobs is not a tall order. Creating jobs needs these brains of mine. If you have no brains, you have no vision.”

A polarising political figure, Motsoeneng rose to national prominence during his time at the SABC, where he was deployed under former president Jacob Zuma. His tenure later came under sharp scrutiny at the Zondo Commission, where he was found wanting over his admitted links to the Gupta family, now fugitives from South African justice.

Despite the dark cloud that continues to trail his management of the public broadcaster, Motsoeneng frequently points to his role in expanding employment at the SABC. He often cites the establishment of SABC News on Channel 404 on DStv as proof that he knows how to create jobs at scale.

After years of bruising legal battles with the Special Investigating Unit over his pension lump sum, Motsoeneng has since turned to electoral politics to “settle scores” with his detractors.

His immediate focus is the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality. He wants ACM to outperform more established parties there.

Addressing branch leaders, Motsoeneng framed their task as a political “Great Commission”. He is sending them back to communities as foot soldiers of the party.

Quest for purple rain

“This time around, we must prepare for elections, get people registered and win this thing,” he said. “Right now, you are called coordinators, but you are not coordinators. You are ward leaders. If you are a leader, make sure that your area is purple,” he added, referencing ACM’s brand colours.

Speaking to Sunday World on Tuesday, Motsoeneng said the groundwork in Qwaqwa had already been laid.

“Our people are looking for leaders who act,” he said. “Everyone knows that I have created jobs before and fought for artists to be paid for their work. We will create factories in Qwaqwa, and people will have jobs.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content