Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia: ‘Infants less trafficking risk than adolescents’

“The DPCI has a record of four infants that have been victims of human trafficking, from February 2020 to date. All four cases were reported to SAPS and investigated by the DPCI. In each instance, the infants were relinquished by their biological mothers.

“The four cases were recorded in three provinces: Eastern Cape (one) Gauteng (one) and Free State (two). No cases were linked to baby savers, baby boxes, or registered child protection organisations,” said Cachalia.

He further noted that the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act only came into effect on August 9 2015. And as such, the SAPS does not hold records of trafficking cases prior to that date.

Democratic Alliance MP, Bridget Masango, told Sunday World that the figures are low. However, they but consistent with global trends, she added.