ActionSA asks ministers to curb gang violence in Eldos schools

ActionSA MP Dereleen James has written to Senzo Mchunu, the Minister of Police, and Siviwe Gwarube, the Minister of Basic Education, requesting immediate action to ensure the safety of students at Eldorado Park.

James informed the ministers that the horrific gun violence in the community needed to be taken seriously.

This follows a gang fight at Lancea Vale Secondary School and an alleged shooting at Willow Crescent Secondary School. A learner was injured during the attack on Wednesday.

Clear and present danger

“In writing to you, I do so in recognition that the situation has reached a critical point, and the deployment of additional resources to ensure the safety and wellbeing of learners across Eldorado Park is now urgent,” wrote James.

“It is also vital that the SAPS [SA Police Service] intensify efforts to search for and seize illegal weapons within Eldorado Park, where the proliferation of guns poses a clear and present danger to the lives of our children.”

According to James, there were “inadequate protection measures in place”, which meant that learners were constantly in danger — both inside and outside of schools.

She asserted that it was difficult for the Department of Basic Education, the Department of Social Development, and the SAPS to safeguard students from the threat that gangs pose.

Call for collaboration

“I request that you prioritise these interventions and work collaboratively to safeguard our learners,” she said in the letter.

“It cannot be overstated that the community of Eldorado Park can no longer bear the burden.

“Every child deserves a safe and conducive learning environment, free from the threat of gun violence.

“We trust that you will treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and look forward to your prompt response.”

In order to guarantee the safety of every student, James informed the two ministers that their departments should collaborate.

According to her, students who pose a risk should be identified, and those who are leaving homes where substance abuse is a problem should also receive the support they need.

