ActionSA fires attempted rape accused MMC Abel Tau

ActionSA has fired Abel Tau, the embattled MMC for human settlements in the City of Tshwane, following disciplinary proceedings by the party’s senate on Wednesday night.

Tau’s expulsion comes after Sunday World exposed allegations of sexual misconduct by the wife of his friend and three other women.

In the statement released on Thursday, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said Tau’s membership has been terminated.

“Last night, ActionSA’s senate met to deliberate on recommendations of the disciplinary panel that was convened to consider the charges levelled against Tshwane councillor and MMC for human settlements Abel Tau,” said Beaumont.

“The panel, chaired by advocate Gill Benson, heard evidence from a number of witnesses in the matter, but determined that the charges relating to alleged criminal conduct would be more appropriately dealt with in the courts.

“The senate specifically looked at the conduct of Tau and concluded that his conduct was inconsistent with ActionSA’s values of ethical leadership. Positions of authority and power in ActionSA are entrusted responsibilities to leaders [and] can never be abused for sexual advances or to subjugate women. This conduct has brought ActionSA into disrepute.”

He said Tau’s conduct is inexcusable and cannot be tolerated.

“We offer our apologies to the residents of Tshwane and our coalition partners for this conduct along with our absolute commitment to act decisively against any violation of the responsibility entrusted to [our] leaders.”

ActionSA spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni said Tau is no longer a member of the party led by Herman Mashaba.

“He actually relinquished all the positions he held in the party and the council. Abel is no longer an MMC in Tshwane and is also no longer an ActionSA Gauteng provincial secretary. He can no longer hold any position within the party, meaning that he is no longer associated with ActionSA,” said Ngobeni.

When called for comment, Tau said: “I can’t be well since I have been expelled from the party. I am not going to rubbish ActionSA in this regard, as it is what it is. I still maintain that I did nothing wrong and I will prove that in court. I believe that we should always conduct ourselves ethically, and I did exactly that.

“ActionSA gave me an opportunity to lead, I am willing to lend a hand in fighting GBV [gender-based violence], as it should be challenged in a brave way. I accept the party’s decision. I need to move on with my head held high and focus on other things. I am still employable, and I also want to focus on my business prospects.”

In October, Sunday World reported on how Tau allegedly tried to rape the wife of his friend and colleague at the politician’s house in the affluent suburb of Magaliesberg country estate, Amandasig in Akasia, in the north of Pretoria in September.

Tau is expected to appear in court in March 2023 after the wife of his friend opened a case of attempted rape against the politician.

Last week, more women revealed that they were also victims of Tau’s alleged sexual misconduct. Tau also violated his suspension when he went to his office in the City of Tshwane and allegedly told his colleagues that he was coming back to work this week.

On Friday, Tau allegedly instructed the City of Tshwane driver to bring a minibus to his house because he wanted to transport his friends from Botswana to O.R Tambo Airport for a flight to Belgium.

When Sunday World revealed to Mashaba that Tau was back at work and had instructed the driver to bring the municipal’s vehicle to his house, he flipped his wig and said: “When you are on suspension, you are on suspension. You cannot be suspended and be on half-suspension. He cannot represent the party or work when he is suspended.

“That study leave he told you about is nonsense. What is he studying? The man is making unnecessary mistakes and he is making it very difficult for us. There is no way we can tolerate such behaviour.”

