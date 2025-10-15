ActionSA quizzes Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s plan to end load reduction

Electricity and Energy Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s promise to end load reduction within a year has drawn scepticism from ActionSA, whose provincial lawmaker says the province has heard grand promises before — only to remain in the dark.

Thoko Mashiane, ActionSA member of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, said Ramokgopa’s assurance during the Mpumalanga Investment and Mining Conference in Middelburg last week may have sounded hopeful in the glare of stage lights. But it offered little comfort to residents and businesses battered by years of power cuts.

“It is a bold commitment, one that, if honoured, would be transformative,” she said.

“But if history is anything to go by, Mpumalanga has heard grand promises before. Only to be met with delays, excuses, and continued hardship.”

Residents severely affected

Mashiane said the end of load reduction was not just an energy issue, but a social and economic necessity.

Every hour without electricity, she argued, cripples local commerce. It threatens education and healthcare, and leaves communities exposed to crime.

“These are not abstract policy failures. They are daily realities for ordinary Mpumalanga residents.”

She accused government of playing “word games” by distinguishing between load shedding and load reduction. Even though the outcome is identical — darkness.

“Government treats load reduction as a technical network issue. It is shifting the blame to communities or local infrastructure and taking it off the national scorecard,” she said.

“This allows officials to claim that load shedding has improved nationally. Even while people in provinces like ours still sit in the dark.”

The ActionSA lawmaker warned that this ongoing crisis had dangerous side effects.

“Communities report spikes in criminal activity during load reduction, particularly at night. Criminals exploit the darkness to target homes and businesses. The failure to provide reliable electricity doesn’t just disrupt daily life — it emboldens criminals.”

Mashiane challenged Ramokgopa to match his optimism with credible plans.

Details of plan to eradicate problem

“It is not enough to make pronouncements at investment conferences,” she said.

“Government must present concrete details. What infrastructure will be prioritised, what interventions will stabilise supply, how budgets will be allocated, and which timelines are realistic. Without clear answers, such promises risk becoming political theatre timed to create hope without delivering results.”

She said Mpumalanga stood at a defining moment. As both the heartland of South Africa’s coal industry and one of the provinces hardest hit by Eskom’s instability.

“The energy transition can bring new jobs and cleaner power. But only if local communities and workers are part of the solution, not left behind.”

ActionSA, she added, will monitor Ramokgopa’s pledge closely.

“The people of Mpumalanga deserve more than speeches and ribbon-cutting ceremonies. They deserve reliable electricity, thriving local economies, and the dignity that comes with dependable public services.”

Her closing remark was both literal and symbolic.

Municipalities, ratepayers fighting losing battle

“Real leadership is not about making promises in well-lit conference halls. It’s about delivering power to the communities still sitting in the dark.”

Mashiane’s remarks followed last week’s fiery moment in Middelburg during the same conference. Steve Tshwete mayor Mhlonishwa Masilela publicly referred to Ramokgopa as Ubaba we loadshedding and load reduction.

His jab, though wrapped in humour, reflected the mounting frustration of municipalities and ratepayers. They claim that they keep paying Eskom faithfully — yet still live by candlelight.

