Activists seething as Christmas Day murder case ‘drags’

The Durban Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu-Natal was abuzz with political slogans when the suspected Ayabonga Mjilo murderer made a brief appearance.

A contingent of gender rights activists picketed outside the court. They were joined by the IFP Women’s Brigade and labour federation Cosatu as they demanded justice for the deceased Mjilo.

They were spitting fire over the dragging of the matter, saying it was unwarranted. The organisations believe since there was compelling evidence that Mfanafuthi Kunene, 37, had committed the Christmas Day murder, there should be no further delay. Instead, they wanted to face the harsh consequences for the gut-wrenching murder.

KZN is a hotspot for crimes against women

“This happens at a time when KZN has been identified as one of the hotspots for crimes against women. The dragging of the case is unnecessary. We don’t understand why there are so many postponements because he is the main suspect. What he did murdering a young woman in cold blood — is animal behaviour, and he should be punished for it,” Gretta Govender, KZN Cosatu secretary told Sunday World on Wednesday.

Kunene, who is believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the deceased, is alleged to have abducted Mjilo. He took her to his home in Amaoti, an area in the notorious Durban township of Inanda.

There he allegedly strangled her to death. He is alleged to have then buried her lifeless body in a shallow grave, not far away from his home.

The pair were seen together at an entertainment spot

Early on December 25, the pair were seen together at an entertainment establishment in the posh Durban suburb of uMhlanga. Video footage, now crucial as evidence against Kunene, also shows him and Mjilo leaving together in a vehicle believed to be his.

Inside court, Mjilo’s family and friends, who swelled the courtroom, murmured in anger and frustration as the court adjourned to March 27. This to allow Kunene to make his bail application.

It was expected that Kunene would ask the court to indulge his application today but that wasn’t to be. His lawyer, Ntando Cele, said he needed time to take instructions.

Kunene was also Mjilo’s workplace manager.

The motive for the heinous murder is not yet known.

