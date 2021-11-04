Actor Presley Cheneyagae says he will go behind the scenes

Johannesburg- South Africa’s most loved actor Presley Cheneyagae has revealed that he will go behind the scenes.

In an interview with Cassper on the Braai show, Cheneyagae said in the acting industry, every opportunity is a privilege.

Known for his role in South African film Tsotsi and currently loved for his role on The River as Cobra, he said he feels overwhelmed every time his accomplishments get celebrated.

Cheneyagae starred on Tsotsi which won an Oscar award.

“Every year around March different media houses call me to ask how I feel, how was it like to be a part of a production that won an Oscar award, and to be honest it still feels new to me,” he said on the Braai show with Cassper.

He also said he will not be on the screens for too long. “Once I turn forty years old, I will have to look at other means of making money. I will not retire but I will go behind the scenes,” he added.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni