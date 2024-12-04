Actor to put car up for sale after ‘Pound 4 Pound’ non-payment

Seasoned actor, Brandon Auret has decided to sell his car following non-payment by Bakwena Production.

He told Sunday World that on Thursday, December 5, he will be putting his car on sale because. This is he is desperate for money. “I’m owed over R50, 000, and on Thursday, I will be selling my car. And I’ve no other choice but to let it go just to make ends meet. I have bills to pay and I’ve got to live. What they’re doing is taking a toll on us,” said Auret.

Auret is amongst cast members who shot the drama series, Pound 4 Pound. This drama series was produced for BET Channel by Bakwena production. It is already on its final episodes, but the cast members have not been paid.

Facing a bleak Christmas

Bakwena Production is owned by seasoned actor, Kagiso Modupe and Rashaka Muofhe. Judging from Muofhe’s response to cast members, the actors are likely to have a black Christmas.

On October 21 2024, one of the crew members asked Muofhe when they will be getting paid. He said he was close to being evicted from his house. Muofhe’s response was: “I’m of the opinion that the home was not purchased on my name.”

Sunday World has also learned that Bakwena production has started paying their crew. However, most of them were not paid because they were vocal about their plight.

Production paid, but excluded those who complained

In response to this, Auret sent a stern warning to Muofhe and Modupe.

In a recorded video he said: “One of the owners has started paying. However, over 50 people who put a case against him were not paid. His words to one of my guys were ‘I’m not going to pay you because you decided to do what you decided to do’.

“Kagiso, you and Rash are just digging yourselves deeper and deeper into the ground. With your stories, your lies and your broken promises. I will not stop until every person is paid. Don’t play games Rash, don’t threaten your people and don’t tell people that they will not get paid. People are going against you because you didn’t pay them.”

Modupe and Muofhe’s phones rang unanswered. They also failed to respond to text messages.

