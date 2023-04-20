Actor who ‘shot dead’ his lover remanded in custody

Gregory Pettigrew, an actor accused of killing his younger lover in their Norkem Park home last week, appeared briefly at the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Wednesday where his formal bail application hearing was postponed to April 25.

Pettigrew faces charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

It is alleged that he shot and killed his 29-year-old partner and then attempted to commit suicide by overdosing on medication on Thursday last week.

The 51-year-old, initially reported to be a 7de Laan actor, was in fact featured in Getroud Met Rugby where he played Gé.

Sunday World has learnt that Pettigrew’s first court appearance was expected to be on Monday, however, it was moved to Thursday as he could not physically be in the dock because he was still in the hospital.

The thespian won the Come Dine With Me South Africa on BBC Lifestyle in May 2020.

Just what the world needs now…. A special evening with my special human #mystar #mymouse pic.twitter.com/F8YjCv9xb3 — Gregg Pettigrew (@Pups_Hampster) June 26, 2020

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author