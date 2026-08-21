Adams accuses IDAC of altering content of his affidavit

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has accused the Independent Directorate for Anti-Corruption (IDAC) of altering an affidavit he says he submitted to the anti-corruption body in November 2024.

Adams made the allegation while appearing before the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

He was questioned about referrals he submitted to IDAC concerning alleged criminality within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The dispute arose after the commission presented Adams with an affidavit bearing his initials on several pages and his signature on the final page.

Adams maintained that the document before the commission was not the affidavit he submitted to IDAC on 21 November 2024.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pointed out that Adams had previously said his IDAC affidavit contained references to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), its budget and abuse of secret security funds to buy a forklift.

The document before the commission contained none of the items. Adams said the discrepancies made him question his own recollection.

“That is what it’s making me feel like I’m insane. If, indeed, I was part of whatever is going on here, I would sit here and own, saying this is my affidavit, this thing, this is not everything I put in there,” said Adams.

Adams responded, continuing, “Chairperson. Someone has altered this thing. I don’t know why. I don’t know how. Someone has taken out information that I wanted. Information that I’m passionate about, information that landed me in Pietermaritzburg prison.”

Khumalo questioned how the document could have been altered if Adams’s initials and signature appeared throughout it.

“Commissioner Khumalo, I think it is forgery, but I don’t want to make accusations, but I would assume somebody tampered with it.”

Asked whether he remembered initialling the five-page document and signing the last page, Adams said:

“Not the one before me; alterations have been made to this document. This is not the one that I submitted.”

Adams was also questioned about his references to the PKTT and allegations concerning buildings. He raised concerns regarding secretive and allegedly inflated property and building purchases by SAPS Crime Intelligence.

But at the commission, Adams said he was struggling to recall some details but maintained that the forklift reference should have appeared in his affidavit.

When evidence leader Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube moved to the meeting that Adams had with IDAC at a hotel in Cape Town, he asked the commission not to play the recording, saying he had consulted his attorneys and intended to pursue legal action over being recorded without his permission.

He confirmed that he had listened to the full two-and-a-half-hour recording of his meeting with IDAC regarding the charges he had laid.

Adams said he would report Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy and lay criminal charges against her. Ramsamy was in the Cape Town meeting with the chief investigator at the Investigating Directorate against Corruption (IDAC) is Dylan Perumal.

The commission is continuing to examine the discrepancies between the affidavit Adams says he submitted to IDAC and the document later provided to the commission.

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