Add a twist to your recipes this Christmas

Johannesburg- Join the Lazy Makoti and Tiger Brands this festive and try out new recipes for your loved ones.

Explore this Christmas and make you and your family mouth-watering dishes using some of the loved Tiger Brands food products.

Add a twist is giving out 80 humpers to the underprivileged families this festive to bring the spirit of festive.

“I am excited that Tiger Brands has started a campaign #addtwsit which giving food numbers and cash prices to the families, all you need to do is nominate a family on Facebook and you could make their Christmas,” said Lazy Makoti.

The Lazy Makoti also shared one of her easiest recipes to try out this festive. 3 ingredient peanut butter biscuits.

All you need is Blackcat peanut butter, sugar and an egg.

Mix your one cup of peanut butter and half a cup of sugar, mix well.

Once done, add your egg. Make small equal balls.

Leave space in your tray as they will expand.

Flatten them using your fork. Bake for 12 minutes at 180 degrees and that’s it, you have your peanut butter cookies.

