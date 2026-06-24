Adidas puts Bafana jerseys on sale ahead of final World Cup group game

Bafana Bafana supporters have been handed a rare opportunity to wear the national colours without breaking the bank after Adidas South Africa launched a promotion allowing fans to buy two official home replica jerseys for R2,000.

The deal, which is being prominently marketed on the Adidas South Africa website, comes ahead of South Africa’s FIFA World Cup clash against South Korea on Thursday morning.

A single adult home replica jersey normally retails for R1,599, so buying two adult jerseys would ordinarily cost R3,198. Under the promotion, supporters stand to score a saving of R1,198.

The offer applies to qualifying men’s, women’s and children’s home replica jerseys, making it attractive for families, couples and groups of friends looking to support the national team together.

Brand reputation strategist and Reputation 1st Group managing director, Tshepo Matseba believes the promotion could help bring more supporters into the Bafana fold at a time when national support matters most.

‘About more than apparel’

“Sporting merchandise is about more than apparel. It is a symbol of identity, belonging and national pride,” said Matseba.

“For many South Africans, paying R1,599 for a single replica jersey is simply beyond reach. A promotion that effectively brings the cost down to R1,000 per jersey broadens access and allows more supporters to visibly rally behind the national team.”

Matseba said the timing of the promotion would inevitably attract attention because of Bafana Bafana’s crucial World Cup fixture.

“With Bafana Bafana facing a must-win FIFA World Cup fixture against South Korea, some supporters may interpret the promotion as a response to slower-than-expected sales or uncertainty about the team’s prospects,” he said.

He argued that Adidas would need to ensure the campaign is seen as a celebration of support rather than a clearance exercise.

“If managed correctly, the promotion could strengthen both the Adidas and Bafana Bafana brands. It places more jerseys in stadiums, fan parks, workplaces and communities at exactly the moment national support matters most.”

‘Affordability drives participation’

Matseba said the wider significance of the campaign lies in its ability to make official merchandise more accessible to ordinary supporters.

“The broader lesson is that affordability drives participation. South Africans want to support their national teams, but many are constrained by economic realities.”

He added that the promotion should also be viewed in the context of Adidas’ wider retail strategy, with the company simultaneously running discounts across several product categories.

“That context helps protect both the Adidas and Bafana Bafana brands from any perception that the jersey itself is being discounted because of a lack of confidence in the team.”

For many supporters, the deal may be the cheapest opportunity this year to swap an ageing jersey for the latest Bafana colours while backing the national side on the road to the World Cup. Adidas is advertising the offer as part of its SAFA collection, giving fans a limited-time chance to secure official national team merchandise at a significantly reduced price.

Read More: Gayton McKenzie urges white South Africans to support Bafana

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content