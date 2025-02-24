Adv Dali Mpofu’s son faces kidnapping, robbery charges 

The son of prominent politician and legal eagle Adv Dali Mpofu SC is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court tomorrow on charges of kidnapping and common robbery.

According to the police report seen by Sunday World, Mpofu’s son, whose name is known to this newspaper, kept his girlfriend against ger will at his place in

Parkwood, Johannes-burg, when she visited him on Wednesday.

Mpofu’s son also allegedly took his girlfriend’s cellphone by force when she was at his place, according to the police report.

The girlfriend, whose name is also known to Sunday World, escaped the clutches of Mpofu’s son in the wee hours of Thursday morning, according to the police report.

The incident happened at the son’s place in Parkwood, Johannesburg.

“The suspect kept the victim against her will at the suspect’s house, after the victim visited him on February 19, 2025 and [the suspect] also took her cellphone forcefully.

“The victim managed to escape at 01:00am on the 20th of February 2025 and requested the security to notify the police, who arrived and took the suspect to the station to open the case,” read the police report.

The police report stated that Mpofu’s son was detained at Rosebank Police Station.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the incident.

“The suspect is arrested and is expected to appear before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 February 2025, on a charge of -kidnapping and common robbery,” said Nevhuhulwi.

On Friday afternoon, Sunday World visited Mpofu’s place, where the alleged incident took place, and found a man who lives on the property.

The man, who is a friend of Mpofu’s son, declined to comment.

One of the neighbours in the area said this about Mpofu’s son: “I hate what he did. People who did what he did should be hanged.

“But there are always two sides to a story.”

The neighbour did not want to specify what Mpofu’s son did that warranted him to be “hanged”.

Sunday World understands that Mpofu’s son and his -girlfriend have been dating for seven months and like frequenting Nova Bar, a popular local pub, -restaurant and entertainment spot in Malanshof, Randburg.

