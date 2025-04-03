Advocate Dinkie Dube recommended as deputy public protector

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development has recommended advocate Portia Dube as the deputy public protector.

According to the committee’s chairperson, Xola Nqola, they made the decision to choose Dube on Wednesday, as the position has been vacant since the promotion of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

Nqola stated that the multiparty committee fully agreed that Dube was the perfect candidate for the job.

Best candidate from list

“All members who participated in the interviews agreed that Adv Dube is the best candidate from the list of those interviewed. She was calm and collected during our very robust interview process. She also has a wide knowledge of the field and articulated her responses eloquently during the process,” the chairperson said.

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) was not part of the interview process, said Nqola. It thus made no contribution.

Nqola further revealed that the committee was unable to reach a consensus over the recommendation of a candidate for the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) seat. The committee’s duties include selecting a commissioner and filling the position of SAHRC deputy chairperson.

SAHRC commissioner

“The committee’s ANC component initially suggested a candidate. But other parties did not agree. The DA, together with the FF+, stated that since the process had failed to produce a qualified candidate, it should be reopened.”

During the deliberations, the EFF highlighted that the rules of parliament are silent on whether members who were absent from an interview process are able to vote. The EFF then indicated its position that the committee cannot operate on the basis of what happened in the past but should rather abide by what is contained in the rules.

Decision postponed

“The best way forward is for the committee to postpone the decision on the recommendation for a commissioner to the SAHRC until we receive advice from parliament (Constitutional and) Legal Services Office on the matter of which members have the right to vote,” Nqola said.

He added that the committee will now draft a report on the recommendation of Adv Dube to serve as the Deputy Public Protector. After the adoption of the committee report, it will then be sent to the National Assembly for its decision.

