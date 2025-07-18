‘Advocate Teffo Malesela is a mad man’ — Zandie Khumalo

Songstress Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has dismissed Advocate Teffo Malesela as a “mad man”.

She was responding to explosive allegations Teffo made during an interview on Podcast and Chill with MacG, which aired on Thursday, 17 July 2025.

In the interview, Teffo, who previously represented accused individuals in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, made fresh allegations against Zandie, her sister Kelly Khumalo, and Advocate Baloyi, among others.

Teffo claimed that on the weekend leading up to Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, Zandie had gone on vacation with Kelly, Senzo, and one of Senzo’s male friends.

Implicated Zandie and her then lover

According to Teffo, this trip allegedly sparked tensions in Zandie’s relationship with then-boyfriend Longwe Twala. He alleged that when Zandie and the group returned, she invited Longwe over. Upon his arrival, Longwe allegedly became upset over suspicions that Zandie was romantically involved with someone else.

Teffo claimed that during the heated altercation, Longwe fired a shot at the floor, leaving Zandie’s legs with bruises. He further alleged that a case of attempted murder was opened against Longwe at the time.

But Zandie has dismissed Teffo’s claims.

“I didn’t watch the podcast and I have no intention of watching it. Teffo is a mad man, desperate for relevance. He clearly misses the attention and spotlight he got from being involved in the case, shame. Ngeke ngivumelane or ngiphikisane nohlanya. Uyahlanya loyamuntu, animuboni nina (I can’t agree or argue with a [mad man] can’t you all see he’s [mad]?). He is not only a danger to society but to himself too,” she said.

‘He is a desperate broke man’

Zandie added that she is neither aware of nor interested in any affidavit allegedly written by Longwe Twala. Teffo also referred to the said affidavit in his interview.

“I don’t know about any affidavit from Longwe, nor do I want to know. This man is broke and desperate. If he needs help, he must just open a GoFundMe instead of dragging people into his nonsense.”

Meanwhile, Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, Sifiso Meyiwa, acknowledged watching the interview but declined to comment.

“I saw the interview, but at this stage, I’d rather not comment,” he said briefly.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was also contacted for comment regarding Teffo’s claims. In particular about the allegations implicating Advocate Baloyi. However, by the time of publishing, the NPA had not yet responded.

Teffo’s allegations have reignited public interest in the unsolved Meyiwa murder case. Many are questioning the credibility of his claims and the motivations behind his public statements.

