Advocate Teffo’s case postponed to July

The defence lawyer of four of five men accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Advocate Malesela Teffo’s case of trespassing has been postponed to July 8.

Teffo was dramatically arrested in April during the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria High court.

Teffo was charged with trespassing and failing to appear in court on January 27. His legal representative, advocate Timothy Thobane, said Teffo missed his court date due to Covid-19 regulations at the time.

Teffo appeared at the Hillbrow magistrate court on Friday and Thobane asked that the matter be transferred to the Johannesburg regional court.

