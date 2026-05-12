Aeroton drug bust case removed from court roll – cop tells Madlanga

The criminal case linked to the controversial multimillion-rand Aeroton drug bust of July 2021 was removed from the court roll, with no further arrests made in connection with the handling of the cocaine haul, the Madlanga commission of inquiry has heard.

Testifying before the commission in Pretoria, Colonel Francois Steyn, unit commander of the Gauteng DPCI/Hawks West Rand Serious Organised Crime Unit, confirmed that while four suspects were initially arrested at the scene, the matter did not proceed.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi asked Steyn whether any arrests had since been made relating either to the drug bust itself or to the conduct of SAPS members involved in the operation.

“On the scene it was indicated that four people were arrested. In the interim, that case has been removed from the roll. After that I am not aware of anyone who was arrested in this case relating to the conduct or exhibits,” Steyn told the commission.

The inquiry also heard sharp criticism over the handling of the cocaine exhibits at the scene after they were moved in a black open SAPS van. After they were moved, a 136KG bags of cocaine went missing.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned why bags of cocaine were loaded into the back of an unmarked vehicle before the exhibits had been secured, sealed, numbered and counted.

“Surely, that is wrong. Someone loaded them into what seems like a private vehicle, removing them from the crime scene,” said Khumalo.

Steyn conceded that the conduct was improper but maintained it had occurred before his arrival at the scene.

“This was before we arrived. If you looked at the photograph, there is a man who is wearing a red top and he is not a police officer. When you say that is improper and incorrect, I have to 100% agree with you, commissioner,” he said.

He clarified that the vehicle in question was in fact registered as a SAPS vehicle.

He said he went to inspect the exhibits at the storage space and what he found was chaos.

“We had a meeting and were later allowed to accompany to the storage facility where the exhibits were kept in. It was kilograms upon kilograms of exhibits on top of each other, different bags with tags all in one room.”

The commission also heard details of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) probe into the Aeroton operation.

Five officials were implicated for alleged wrongdoing, including officers Khan and Kadwa, who reportedly attended the crime scene but were allegedly unable to explain their roles there.

Colonel Steyn was also among those investigated.

According to testimony, the complaint was raised by Officer Mashaba, whose presence at the scene Steyn claimed was itself questionable.

Commissioner Baloyi asked Steyn what charges had been brought against him before the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) declined to pursue the matter.

“If my memory serves me well, it was corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” Steyn responded.

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