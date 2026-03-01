Africa a global powerhouse in cut-flower exports

Africa’s floriculture industry demonstrated its global strength during the 2026 Valentine’s rush, moving over 7 000 tonnes of flowers from two airlines in Kenya and Ethiopia.

The surge highlights both the sector’s logistical sophistication and the pressures on air cargo and cold-chain systems.

The 2026 Valentine surge alone moved over 7 000 tonnes of flowers from Kenya and Ethiopia, compressing months of cultivation into a tightly executed logistics window. February has become the continent’s clearest stress test for air cargo and cold-chain capacity, according to industry analysts.

“While demand is surging, infrastructure bottlenecks in air cargo and cold storage remain a pressing concern,” said Arnold Mukonza, a Kigali-based supply chain manager. He noted the need for investment in “specialised freighter fleets” and “temperature-controlled handling” over the next five years.

In the lead-up to Valentine’s, cargo aircraft from Nairobi and Addis Ababa fed auction floors, wholesalers, and retail chains across Europe and the Gulf in under three weeks.

Ethiopia’s horticulture industry airlifted 3 425 tonnes, while Network Airline Management moved over 3 100 tonnes from Nairobi to Liège across 31 Boeing 747F rotations, each carrying more than 100 tonnes. Nairobi alone handled more than 1 300 pallets, averaging 2.3 tonnes per pallet.

Liège Airport processed 13 850 tonnes during the four-week Valentine campaign, supported by 45 additional charter flights, with individual consignments valued up to US$1 million, highlighting the high stakes in Africa’s floral trade.

“Flowers harvested in Kenya’s Naivasha basin or Ethiopia’s highlands must reach auction floors within hours, not days. Cold-chain integrity between 2°C–8°C is maintained throughout transit,” said Emirates SkyCargo.

To address capacity gaps, Magma Aviation and MidnightZulu launched a scheduled Nairobi–Liège weekly service, operating January through May 2026. The service complements four existing flights on the route, providing predictable peak-season capacity.

Nairobi’s role as a logistics hub is increasingly reinforced by such market-driven investments. According to 2025 World Integrated Trade Solution data, Kenya and Ethiopia rank among the top 10 global cut-flower exporters.

Kenya’s flower industry earned $835-million in 2024, up from $827-million in 2023. Kenya Airways transports roughly 5 000 tonnes annually, with peak Valentine’s capacity reaching 550 tonnes per week.

Geography reinforces Africa’s advantage. Flights from Nairobi to Western Europe average eight hours, shorter than transatlantic routes from Latin America, reducing fuel burn, transit risk, and spoilage exposure, according to Rabo-Research.

Valentine’s highlights a broader structural shift. Air cargo is evolving from a secondary revenue stream into a strategic corridor supporting perishables, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and e-commerce. Across the continent, investments in narrowbody freighters, upgraded cargo terminals, and digitized customs clearance are expanding distributed capacity.

DHL added two Boeing 737s to strengthen West Africa’s air cargo in January, while Lufthansa Cargo expanded its A321 freighter network to deepen Europe–Africa connectivity.

Regional operators like Royal Air Maroc Cargo and Astral Aviation are scaling operations, signalling the gradual building of distributed freight capacity beyond hubs like Addis Ababa, Nairobi, and Johannesburg. – Bird Story Agency.