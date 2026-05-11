African content creators urged to advance cause for continental prosperity

The first African Social Media Influencers Summit was held on Friday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, aiming to leverage digital diplomacy to share authentic African narratives with the world.

Held under the theme “Influence for a Better Africa,” the summit brought together content creators and communication strategists from over 30 African countries.

Misinformation distorts Africa’s image

Speaking at the event, Seife Deribe, CEO of Ethiopian News Agency, said African social media influencers should take a more active role in reshaping global perceptions towards Africa as misinformation and outdated stereotypes continue to distort the continent’s image.

Deribe urged the participants to challenge distorted representations of Africa and to promote authentic narratives that reflect the continent’s progress, culture, and potential.

Ghanaian YouTuber and pan-African content creator Wode Maya echoed this sentiment, calling on Africans to take ownership of their stories. “If you want to tackle stereotypes, you don’t wait for somebody to tell stories for you. You have to start telling the real stories,” Maya said.

According to data presented at the summit, Africa loses up to $4.2-billion annually due to distorted perceptions and narratives shaped by non-Africans.

The first African Social Media Influencers Summit also intended to promote partnerships, knowledge sharing and digital entrepreneurship through reaching more than 400 million viewers worldwide.

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