African leaders meet to discuss measures to tackle Mpox

President Cyril Ramaphosa says as the continent tackles Mpox, Africa needs to learn from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We need to ensure equitable distribution of medical countermeasures based on transparent criteria and readiness to initiate vaccination,” Ramaphosa said.

“We ask Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention [Africa CDC] to lead the consultation with member states to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and other medical countermeasures.”

He was delivering South Africa’s statement at the African Union heads of state virtual meeting on Mpox on Sunday.

“We need a finance plan that is evidence-based, with sound forecasting of needs. The Africa CDC mandate on data sharing is the bedrock of global health security.

“This will help to ensure that public health threats are detected and shared across borders and with other continental and global stakeholders.”

He claimed that only with the support of trustworthy data would nations be able to effectively mobilize and direct funds.

He said: “We call on all African countries to make use of this instrumental system that has been created by our own institution.

“We call for the urgent operationalisation of the Africa Epidemic Fund as the primary vehicle for epidemic response financial management.”

He said, as with Covid-19, Africa is still struggling to get the Mpox vaccine and treatment.

Ramaphosa said the continent needs to manufacture Mpox vaccines in Africa to reduce costs and improve access.

“We must co-develop these medical countermeasures, share intellectual property, and ensure technology transfer.

Transfer of technology

“In this regard, we welcome the agreement between Africa CDC and Bavarian Nordic to transfer the Mpox vaccine technology to African manufacturers,” he said.

With the financial support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, the African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator, Afreximbank, the EU, and other partners, Ramaphosa said the continent should be able to start vaccine manufacturing by 2025.

“In the meantime, we appreciate the support from a number of countries to get vaccines in Africa.

“The Covid-19 experience taught us that we need predictable demand and off-take guarantees for the vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics manufactured in Africa.

“African countries should therefore buy vaccines and other health products manufactured in Africa to ensure sustainable manufacturing on our continent.”

He added that this could be achieved through the African pooled procurement mechanism.

Surveillance systems must be enhanced and healthcare delivery and infrastructure strengthened.

“We must ensure that frontline health workers have the necessary diagnostic tools, vaccines, and antiviral treatments.

“We need tested public health messages that promote awareness and prevention.

“Beyond the targeted vaccination responses to outbreaks, we should explore the feasibility of continuing vaccinations in high-risk populations.

“This dual approach will help create a buffer against future outbreaks and protect our most vulnerable communities,” he said.

CDC-WHO partnership commended

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern.

The president commended the fact that the Africa CDC had partnered with the WHO, Unicef, and other partners to develop the Mpox continental preparedness and response plan and to build, for the first time in Africa, one continental incident management team.

The total number of positive cases recorded in South Africa since the outbreak in May stands at 25, including three deaths.

Twelve of these were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal, and two cases were reported in the Western Cape.

Africa CDC has signed a partnership agreement with the European Commission’s Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority and Bavarian Nordic to provide over 215 000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine.

Africa CDC will oversee the equitable distribution of these vaccines, prioritising local needs across the affected member states. – SAnews.gov.za

