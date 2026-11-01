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African lenders formally establish $5 billion energy bank

By Reuters
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Smoke rising from the Natref oil refinery near Sasolburg, South Africa
Smoke rises at the Natref oil refinery, South Africa's only inland crude oil refinery, near Sasolburg, Free State on April 14, 2026. / Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation have formally established the Africa Energy Bank, according to a statement from Afreximbank on Saturday.

The bank, which has authorised capital of $5 billion (R84bn), aims to bridge a financing gap as traditional lenders withdraw funding from fossil fuels, even as oil and gas remain central to Africa’s energy systems.

• The bank’s inaugural general meeting, held in Abuja, Nigeria, appointed Helmy Ghazi as its first president and formed its first board of directors

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• The continent’s energy investment needs are estimated at $200bn, according to the announcement

• The bank will support projects across the energy value chain, including exploration and production, refining and distribution

• Reuters reported in February 2025 that the bank was targeting a mid-year 2025 launch, with South Africa indicating interest in joining despite not being an APPO member

• The bank would target an asset base of $120 billion.

  • The Africa Energy Bank has been established by the African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation with an authorised capital of $5 billion.
  • Helmy Ghazi was appointed as the first president during the bank's inaugural general meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria, where its first board of directors was also formed.
  • Africa's energy investment needs are estimated at $200 billion, and the bank aims to address financing gaps as traditional lenders reduce fossil fuel funding.
  • The bank will support projects throughout the energy value chain, including exploration, production, refining, and distribution.
  • The bank is targeting an asset base of $120 billion and aims for a mid-2025 launch, with South Africa showing interest in joining despite not being an APPO member.
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The African Export-Import Bank and the African Petroleum Producers' Organisation have formally established the Africa Energy Bank, according to a statement from Afreximbank on Saturday.

The bank, which has authorised capital of $5 billion (R84bn), aims to bridge a financing gap as traditional lenders withdraw funding from fossil fuels, even as oil and gas remain central to Africa's energy systems.

• The bank's inaugural general meeting, held in Abuja, Nigeria, appointed Helmy Ghazi as its first president and formed its first board of directors

Advertisement

• The continent's energy investment needs are estimated at $200bn, according to the announcement

• The bank will support projects across the energy value chain, including exploration and production, refining and distribution

• Reuters reported in February 2025 that the bank was targeting a mid-year 2025 launch, with South Africa indicating interest in joining despite not being an APPO member

• The bank would target an asset base of $120 billion.

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