African PR talent shines on global stage in Davos

South African communications talent is once again proving it can compete with the best in the world, with PR Powerhouse founder Lebo Madiba scooping top honours at the World Communications Forum Association (WCFA) awards held in Davos.

Madiba walked away with Gold for Powerful Voice in Communication, a major accolade that recognises her growing influence as a strategist, reputation advisor and thought leader shaping conversations around trust, leadership and crisis communication.

The win formed part of a strong showing for South Africa, with PR Powerhouse also securing two silver awards through its work with mining company Thungela Resources.

The agency earned silver for best corporate affairs for its work on Thungela’s financial results communication, praised for turning complex performance data into clear, credible messaging.

A second Silver went to Thungela’s in-house corporate affairs and communications team, recognised for its role in managing stakeholder relations and protecting the company’s reputation in a challenging operating environment.

Honour ‘signals shift for African communicators’

Speaking after the win, Madiba said the recognition goes beyond personal achievement and signals a shift in how African communicators are viewed globally.

“This affirms that African voices matter in global communication. Our work is shaped by complexity, it’s about trust, leadership and navigating difficult conversations where reputation has real consequences,” she said.

She added that African professionals are no longer just part of global conversations but are actively shaping them.

Thungela’s executive head of corporate affairs, Mpumi Sithole, said the awards highlight the growing importance of communication as a strategic business function.

“These awards recognise the discipline, rigour and judgement required to build and protect credibility in complex environments. It’s also a strong endorsement of our corporate affairs function and the partnerships behind it,” she said.

The WCFA awards bring together top communications professionals, agencies and corporate leaders from more than 25 countries, with over 120 entries competing across categories including public relations, leadership communication and reputation management.

Madiba said the recognition reflects a broader opportunity for African agencies to expand their global footprint while staying rooted in local insight.

“We’re building an agency that can compete globally while remaining grounded in African realities. This is about claiming our space in the global communications industry,” she said.

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