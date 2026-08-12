Africa’s new generation sees a better partner in China than US

The latest African Youth Survey, commissioned by the Johannesburg-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation and conducted by US-based PSB Insights, delivers a sobering strategic wake-up call to Western policymakers. Covering nearly 5 000 respondents aged 18 to 24 across 16 African nations, the poll reveals a striking shift in public attitudes: 95% of African youth recognize China as a trusted partner, marking a sharp rise from 76% in 2022.

In comparison, the US holds an 85% approval rating among the same demographic. This growing disparity is not an ideological alignment, but a pragmatic, experience-based judgment forged by Africa’s new generation.

Western media has long framed China-Africa relations through a polarized lens, either overstating infrastructure achievements or amplifying unfounded geopolitical narratives. Today’s African youth, however, have broken free from Western information monopoly. Social media platforms enable direct, unfiltered access to global information, allowing young Africans to form independent views beyond biased mainstream discourse.

As Iver Chikowitz, South African entrepreneur and initiator of the survey, observes, young Africans judge external powers by tangible local impacts – operational infrastructure, expanding trade and genuine development opportunities – rather than hollow political rhetoric.

Tangible economic dividends underpin China’s popularity

Ground-level development gains constitute the most solid foundation for China’s rising acceptance across Africa. In 2025, China’s investment inflows into Africa reached $145 billion, with large-scale engineering and cooperation projects advancing steadily. Bilateral trade volume surpassed $348 billion, cementing China’s position as Africa’s top trading partner for 17 consecutive years.

These figures translate into concrete socioeconomic progress: expanded employment opportunities, improved logistics networks and invigorated local markets. Complemented by China’s zero-tariff policies for a wide range of African commodities, such cooperation has expanded Africa’s external development space and dismantled misleading narratives claiming African “over-reliance” on China.

Beyond short-term economic benefits, the fundamental divergence in cooperation philosophies explains China’s enduring public support. China consistently upholds the principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs. Its Africa-focused cooperation prioritizes purely developmental outcomes without attaching political or human rights conditionalities, fully respecting African nations’ right to independent development. This equal, mutually beneficial model resonates deeply with Africa’s historical anti-colonial heritage and pursuit of strategic autonomy.

US conditional engagement erodes long-term trust

In stark contrast, US engagement with Africa is defined by geopolitical utilitarianism and political preconditions. The African Growth and Opportunity Act, giving sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products, ties trade privileges to arbitrary political benchmarks. Washington also frequently suspends aid, terminates projects and imposes unilateral sanctions to intervene in African domestic governance.

The US’ African policies serve primarily American geopolitical interests rather than Africa’s industrial upgrading and public wellbeing. Structurally skewed toward rhetorical posturing over practical delivery, this approach has steadily eroded grassroots confidence in US partnership across the continent.

China’s empowerment model penetrates every layer of African socioeconomic development. Cost-effective digital devices and consumer goods bridge the digital divide and lower living expenses for ordinary Africans. Affordable agricultural and mining equipment empowers small and medium-sized enterprises to advance low-cost modernization.

Most importantly, China’s cooperation transcends simple commodity exports, prioritizing technology transfer, talent training and joint industrial development. This sustained support helps Africa break its long-term reliance on raw material exports and build independent, endogenous industrial systems.

Value alignment and peaceful engagement

Diplomatic and security value alignment further consolidates China’s favorable reputation. On multilateral platforms, China consistently safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, participates in African peacekeeping operations, and opposes unilateral sanctions and hegemonic practices. These stances align closely with Africa’s core values and historical aspirations.

The security contrast is equally pronounced. China’s African cooperation focuses exclusively on infrastructure, trade and livelihood improvement, adhering strictly to non-interference and non-military intervention. Conversely, prolonged US military operations and airstrikes across the continent, though framed as counter-terrorism efforts, perpetuate regional instability and fail to deliver sustainable development.

Spillover geopolitical crises, including shipping disruptions and global commodity inflation, have imposed severe economic pressure on African communities. Such experiences have convinced African youth that equitable economic collaboration vastly outperforms bloc confrontation and military-centric geopolitics.

No political coercion or hegemonic imposition

Admittedly, China-Africa cooperation encounters minor operational frictions during local adaptation and project implementation. Yet all differences are resolved through equal consultation, with no political coercion or hegemonic imposition. This inclusivity renders China’s cooperation model far more sustainable than Western conditional frameworks.

The survey’s true significance lies highlighting the fundamental shift in African youth’s geopolitical evaluation criteria. Rejecting outdated Cold War binary thinking, Africa’s new generation judges global partners by practical benchmarks: sovereign respect, tangible delivery, technology sharing, opportunity creation and equal reciprocity.

With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, youth attitudes will define the continent’s future diplomatic and development trajectory. The 95% approval rating is no temporary public opinion trend, but a definitive marker of evolving global geopolitics. As hegemonism and protectionism resurge worldwide, the South-South solidarity embodied by China-Africa cooperation offers a proven, replicable model for Global South nations to pursue independent development and collective prosperity.

Saxon Zvina, a special commentator for CGTN, is a Harare-based consultant who contributes to various media platforms. He is the principal consultant at Skyworld Consultancy Services and a member of Belt & Road Initiative Think Tank.

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