Afro-pop musician Kelly Khumalo hit with second gig cancellation

Afro-pop powerhouse Kelly Khumalo has been removed from the line-up of the highly anticipated Maseru Jazz Festival following dramatic testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

The festival’s management announced on Thursday that the decision was taken to safeguard the integrity of the event and to give Kelly Khumalo time to deal with accusations arising from the court proceedings.

Khumalo’s name came up when SA Police Service cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn’s testified in court last week.

Steyn revealed that a phone linked to the singer received calls from a number associated with alleged hitman Fisokuhle Ntuli several months before the murder of her former lover, Meyiwa.

Despite the lack of evidence directly tying Kelly Khumalo to any crime, the festival organisers chose to act cautiously.

“As Maseru Park, we have seen comments on social media about one of our guest performers, which brought attention to the need to inform our public and society.

“We respect the professionalism of the legal team and the ongoing processes,” stated the Maseru Jazz Festival management in a statement.

The decision to remove Khumalo from the line-up was not taken lightly, said the festival management, reiterating that she is considered innocent until proven otherwise.

However, the management emphasized the importance of preserving the festival’s reputation and giving the singer and her team the space they need to address issues stemming from the murder trial.

The Maseru Jazz Festival, set to take place on September 24 at Maseru Park and Entertainment in Bokone, Mafikeng will feature a star-studded line-up.

Among the artists who will take to the stage include Mafikizolo, Nathi Mankayi, Tebogo Moloi, DJ Phat K, and many others.

The festival management assured the public that a replacement for Khumalo will be announced soon, depending on the availability of other artists.

This is not the first time that event organisers have cancelled Kelly Khumalo’s appearances.

On Tuesday she was removed from the line-up of the Tribute to Women Festival scheduled for August 12 at the family-friendly Emmarentia Botanical Gardens in Johannesburg.

