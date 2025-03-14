Afrosoul musician Yallunder dies after battling illness

Eastern Cape-born songstress Yolanda Nyembezi, affectionately known as Yallunder, has passed away.

On Friday, the family of the Ndinovalo singer and lyricist released a statement announcing her death.

“It is with profound sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the heart-breaking news of the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend Yolanda Nyembezi, known as Yallunder.

“A soul so rare and a voice so rich, Yolanda graced this earth with a spirit that was as warm as it was powerful,” said the statement.

The Bizana-born singer, known for her rich soulful voice, passed away in Johannesburg’s Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. She was 31-years-old.

Battled an illness for months

The family statement said that Yolanda has been battling an illness for months.

“Yolanda fought bravely through months of illness. She held on onto life with resilience and grace until her final bow on Thursday.

“Her journey was one of unwavering strength. And even in her most vulnerable moments, she remained a beacon of love, kindness and artistry. She was an artist whose talent was as undeniable as her passion for music.”

The family further requested prayers and support as they mourn for their daughter.

“Losing her has left an unimaginable void in our hearts. But we take comfort in knowing that her music, her legacy, and the love she poured into the world will live on forever.

Family honours their fallen angel

“In this time of deep mourning, we ask for your prayers, support, and understanding. This as we navigate this immense loss. For now, we honour Yallunder, our angel, our light. Rest in power, dearest Yolanda. You are loved beyond words,” said the family.

The songstress was classically trained, and a cum laude graduate in vocal pedagogy. This in addition to being a talented singer and songwriter. She had worked with big musicians like amapiano producer Kabelo “Kabza De Small” Motha, Kelvin Momo and Black Coffee.

