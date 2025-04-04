Aggrieved Ukhozi FM presenters yet to sign new contracts

UKhozi FM, the SABC’s most popular radio station, is reportedly experiencing financial difficulties, according to sources.

They claimed that the situation is so bad that producers and presenters are still unsure of their pay.

Acting business manager Busani Mthembu formally unveiled Ukhozi FM’s 2025–2026 line-up on March 16. Changes were implemented on April 1.

Sunday World can disclose today that none of these presenters are under contract.

Zuma’s party asked to intervene

“We should have signed the contracts well before 1 April 2025, before they even announced the line-up,” a source who chose to remain anonymous told Sunday World.

“Unfortunately, this was not the case. They started by announcing the new line-up and then forgot about the contracts.

“As a result, we don’t even know how much we’ll be getting paid; nothing has been finalised.

“We understand that the SABC is struggling financially, and that could be the reason they haven’t finalised our contracts.”

Said another source: “They’re trying to cut costs as much as possible. Unfortunately, we’re bearing the brunt of it.”

Out of frustration, some of the presenters and producers have reached out to the labour desk of former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto Wesizwe Party in the hope of receiving assistance.

Delay is causing anxiety among staff

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party’s Mlungisi Zondi told Sunday World that he was awaiting a response from the public broadcaster after receiving complaints from Ukhozi FM employees.

“As the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, we are extremely concerned about the unconstitutional and unfair working conditions that are primarily characterised by deliberate non-compliance and defiance of statutes related to labour matters and employer-employee relationships in the workplace,” Zondi stated.

“This delay is causing unnecessary uncertainty and anxiety among the staff.

“We understand that the SABC has a station to run, and we can’t interfere with that, but we want them to do the right thing and finalise those contracts. Without contracts, the staff is not fully protected.”

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane was sent a media inquiry and follow-up reminders, but she did not reply. Once received, her response will be incorporated into the story.

