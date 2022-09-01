Ailing Soweto giants release medical update ahead of United clash

Orlando Pirates’ medical team has released an update on the injury front, with several first-team players currently at various stages of recovery after picking up knocks during the first few weeks of the new season.

The Buccaneers were last in action on Saturday when they clinched a 2-1 MTN 8 quarter-final victory over Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium. The result was achieved without the services of five players, with one more name added to the injury list in the aftermath of what was a physical encounter.

Midfielder Deon Hotto is the latest addition to the walking wounded after picking up a groin injury and is racing against time ahead of their next fixture.

Thembinkosi Lorch, who sat out the team’s last two outings, is also being monitored continuously after picking up a niggle ahead of last week’s league victory against Marumo Gallants.

There is, however, some good news in regards to Kabelo Dlamini and Tapelo Xoki. The duo is back at training following their absence from the match-day squad against Royal AM.

Dlamini was withdrawn early in the second-half during a game against Gallants after suffering a quad contusion. This was minutes before Xoki was stretchered off the pitch following a head injury just before the full-time whistle.

Terrence Dzvukamanja and Evidence Makgopa are nearing a return to full fitness, having not featured for the club since the new season started over a month ago.

New signing Makgopa’s Pirates debut has been delayed and the player is expected back in mid-September due to an ankle injury, while the Zimbabwean international could be cleared before the Soweto giants welcome TS Galaxy to Orlando Stadium on September 10.

The Buccaneers return to action at the weekend when they travel to Harry Gwala Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal for a DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United. Kick-off is at 5.30pm on Sunday.

