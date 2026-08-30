Airlink explains flyby at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium

Regional airline Airlink has issued a statement after a low-altitude flyby of one of its aircraft over Cape Town’s DHL Stadium, which drew attention from residents and spectators in the area.

According to Airlink, the flyby was conducted as part of a planned demonstration, coordinated with aviation authorities and stadium management.

The airline emphasised that the manoeuvre was carried out safely and in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

Airlink noted that the aircraft maintained prescribed safety margins throughout the flyby. The airline reassured the public that such operations are carefully planned, with pilots trained for precision flying in controlled environments.

The flyby attracted significant interest, with many onlookers capturing the moment on video and sharing it across social media platforms. While some expressed concern about the low altitude, others praised the spectacle as a unique display of aviation skill.

Airlink reiterated its commitment to safety and professionalism, stating that the flyby was intended to showcase the airline’s capabilities and celebrate its role in connecting communities across Southern Africa.

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