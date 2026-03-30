Airport law enforcement authorities nab mule hiding drugs in shoe

Five South African women were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday after authorities uncovered drugs valued at more than R5-million concealed on their bodies.

The arrests were carried out during a joint operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Airports Company South Africa (Acsa). According to police, the suspects were preparing to board a flight to China via Dubai at the time of their apprehension.

Drugs in sneakers

“A thorough search of the suspects led to the discovery of illicit substances hidden in various ways, including inside their sneakers, underwear, and even concealed internally,” police said in a statement.

Authorities described the bust as part of ongoing efforts to combat international drug trafficking networks operating through major transport hubs.

“The SAPS remains committed to disrupting drug trafficking syndicates and ensuring that those involved are brought to justice,” police added.

Further arrests expected

The five suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court, where they will face charges related to drug trafficking.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement authorities to clamp down on drug trafficking networks operating through South Africa’s major transport hubs.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, and police have indicated that further arrests may follow as more information comes to light.

Tshwane crackdown

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Metro Police Department arrested 822 individuals at the weekend.

The arrests were for various offences.

During the operation 588 wanted suspects were successfully traced and arrested, 17 motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 38 undocumented immigrants were detained, and one shop owner was arrested for the illegal employment of undocumented immigrants.

Eight suspects were arrested for the possession of and dealing in drugs and a suspect was arrested for the possession of a hijacked vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Erasmia earlier this month.

Furthermore, compliance inspections were carried out at various liquor outlets. This resulted in the immediate closure of nine pubs that failed to meet the necessary regulatory requirements.

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