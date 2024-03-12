AKA and Tibz murder suspects’ stay in Eswatini custody extended

The two accused brothers in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been remanded in custody in the Kingdom of Swatini.

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande will remain in Eswatini while South African authorities file applications for extradition, the Manzini magistrate’s court ruled on Tuesday.

The Royal Eswatini Police Service detained the Ndimande brothers in Mbambane late in February. They face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Siblings played different roles

They are believed to have played different roles in the murder of the acclaimed rapper and his celebrity chef friend outside the Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban a year ago.

The posh entertainment establishment, which was closed later in 2023, was located on Durban’s Florida Road.

The crown filed an application to have cellphones that were discovered in the accused’s possession during the arrest held in custody because they might contain vital evidence for the case.

Due to the fact that South Africa has not yet submitted the extradition application, which is supposed to include a justification for the accused’s return to the country as well as any additional requirements, defence lawyer Sive Ngwenya argued that it was imperative to keep the cellphones in tact.

Principal crown counsel Macebo Nxumalo emphasised that while awaiting South Africa’s extradition application, it was important to note that the cellphones carried information that might be of essence to the case as it develops.

The crown has also filed an application to keep the cellphones found in the possession of the murder suspects.

Money-laundering added to charge sheet

On Wednesday last week, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36; Londokuhle Ndimande, 29; Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Ndimande, 35; and 21-year-old Siyanda Myeza returned to the Durban magistrate’s court to face 14 charges.

The charges include two counts of murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Senior prosecutor, advocate Elvis Gcweka, told the court that money-laundering has been added to the charge sheet.

The matter of the five men, accused of the murder of AKA and Motswoane, was adjourned to March 14 for a formal bail application.

