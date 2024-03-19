AKA murder suspect confirms receiving R800 000 ‘for business’

Muziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, the alleged mastermind who orchestrated the hit on rapper Kearnan Forbes, better known as AKA, confirmed receiving R800,000, which he says was for the work he had done.

Bounty was for rapper’s head

The sum of money is alleged to have been paid for AKA’s head, who was killed while standing outside Wish Restaurant last year February. The establishment, which has since closed shop, was located on Florida Road. The area is considered to be the heartbeat of Durban’s entertainment and nightlife.

Forbes was killed while in the company of his friend and celebrity chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. According to police, Motsoane was in the wrong place at the wrong time. The intended target was Forbes.

According to the evidence before the Durban magistrate’s court, Gwabeni hatched the murder plan by conspiring and assembling the team.

Two of the accused are battling extradition

“They subsequently set out on a mission to hunt down Forbes, and succeeded in killing him. In total, there are seven accused linked to his brutal assassination. Two of the accused siblings, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, are battling extradition in eSwatini.

On Tuesday, Gwabeni admitted to the court that he received the R800,000. However, he said it was for the work that his company had done. This was relayed through his lawyer, advocate Joe Wolmarans.

Payment was for work done by his business

“I know that the state bases its case on the R 800,000. But I can confirm that the sum of money was legitimate. It was the payment for work that my company had performed,” said Gwabeni in an affidavit.

He was submitting his bail application before magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo. Gwabeni appeared together with Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30; Lindani Ndimande, 30; Eddie Myeza, 22; Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36; and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29.

It also emerged in court that Gwabeni had two wives. One is a medical doctor, and the other is studying law.

He also admitted to owning a string of luxury vehicles. Gwabeni said he was a respected businessman and a family man.

“There is no evidence that if released on bail, he will be shocked or outraged,” he further submitted to the court.

Police established that shortly before the victim and his friend were shot dead, someone paid R800,000 into Gwabeni’s FNB account. The transaction was made at about 2pm on February 10, 2023. And on the same day, at about 6pm, telephone records at the police’s disposal show more evidence. They show that Gwabeni and the six other suspects were around the businessman’s house.

Followed rapper from airport to hotel, salon, restaurant

They allegedly followed the rapper, in different cars, to Wish Restaurant, where AKA was shot dead.

Gwabeni allegedly hired some of those vehicles from a local businessman running a car rental company.

The affidavit also suggests that one of the suspects, Lindokuhle Ndimande, didn’t even have a bank account. He opened a Standard Bank account on the morning of the murder. His share, which was R133,000, was deposited into his account the following day. Gwabeni, according to the police, followed Forbes from King Shaka International Airport. He followed him to the Hilton Hotel in his grey BMW. In a grey VW Polo that Gwabeni allegedly hired, the other suspects also arrived to loiter around the hotel.

When Forbes left the hotel to go to the salon, he was also trailed.

Gwabeni also confirmed that he knew the accused before the court and that he occasionally hired them for his security business.

Bail hearing postponed to March 27

The matter returns to court on March 27 for the state to file affidavits pertaining to the bail applications.

Hlatshwayo apologised to the accused for the unprecedented adjournments.

“We would like to apologise to the accused. We understand that your bail application is urgent. But circumstances are beyond our control,” he said.

