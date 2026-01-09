AKA murder suspects moved to same C-max prison housing Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala

The Ndimande brothers, accused of the murder of award-winning rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his close friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, have been transferred to the remote, high-security Bongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

The facility holds some of the country’s most dangerous inmates and convicted criminals. Among them are suspects in the Lusikisiki massacre, and recently joined by controversial South African businessman and suspected cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were moved following a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The appearance marked their third time in court since their extradition from eSwatini in 2025.

Facing 11 charges related to the incident

The brothers face a total of 11 charges related to the high-profile killings. These include murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and attempted murder.

Their five co-accused, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, Zenzele Ndimande, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande and Siyanda Eddie Myeza have already been indicted to the Durban High Court.

The case was postponed to February 20.

AKA and his friend were standing outside a restaurant on Florida Road, Durban, when assailants shot at them. The assailants, who fled the scene, were allegedly targeting AKA. Motsoane was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, according to police.

Both AKA and Motsoane died at the scene.

READ MORE: AKA and Tibz murder suspects stay in Eswatini custody extended

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content