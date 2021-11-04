AKA switches it up with role in upcoming movie

Johannesburg- South African hip-hop artist Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known as AKA has announced that he will be acting in a locally produced film.

AKA will be appearing alongside some big names in the industry.

This South African produced film titled NANDI, was produced by Alessio Bettocchi and it will feature familiar faces like Anga Makubalo, Dumisani Mbebe and Lorcia Cooper.

AKA revealed that he had fun shooting the film.

Check out the trailer 🎥 for “NANDI” … produced by none other than my homie Alessio Bettocchi 💐💜 Congrats on your first film champ! Looking forward to seeing it! And oh yeah … peep your boi’s like cameo too! Had lots of fun shooting it. COMING SOON! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RKmqxwZCQK — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 2, 2021

