AKA switches it up with role in upcoming movie

By Coceka Magubeni
AKA

Johannesburg- South African hip-hop artist Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, known as AKA has announced that he will be acting in a locally produced film.

AKA will be appearing alongside some big names in the industry.

This South African produced film titled NANDI, was produced by Alessio Bettocchi and it will feature familiar faces like Anga Makubalo, Dumisani Mbebe and Lorcia Cooper.

AKA revealed that he had fun shooting the film.

 

